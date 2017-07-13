Disturbance call in Odessa leads to arrest of Midland Co. fugiti - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Disturbance call in Odessa leads to arrest of Midland Co. fugitive

By Hope Barnett, Digital Content Producer/Intern
David Veliz (Source: Odessa Police Department) David Veliz (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A Midland County fugitive is behind bars after a disturbance call in Odessa lead to his arrest.

David Veliz, 34, was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Odessa Police Department arrested Veliz on Monday evening.

Officers were responding to the call on the 3800 block of North Texas when they came in contact with Veliz.

We're told Veliz was charged and sent to the Ector County Jail.

