Disturbance call in Odessa leads to arrest of Midland Co. fugitive

A Midland County fugitive is behind bars after a disturbance call in Odessa lead to his arrest.

David Veliz, 34, was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Odessa Police Department arrested Veliz on Monday evening.

Officers were responding to the call on the 3800 block of North Texas when they came in contact with Veliz.

We're told Veliz was charged and sent to the Ector County Jail.

