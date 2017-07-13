Missing Odessa man found safe

The Odessa Police Department found Rodolfo Serrano safe at Dixie and IH-20.

Serrano, 60, was last seen this morning around 8 a.m. at Medical Center Hospital wearing a blue hat with a brown shirt and plaid pants. Serrano is 5’5” and weighs about 120 pounds. Serrano had a blue cast on his right hand and an ace bandage on his left hand.

Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Serrano is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.