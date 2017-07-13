Andrews PD searching for 6 teens

A Midland County fugitive is behind bars after a disturbance call in Odessa lead to his arrest. David Veliz, 34, was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Odessa Police Department arrested Veliz on Monday evening.
A Midland County fugitive is behind bars after a disturbance call in Odessa lead to his arrest. David Veliz, 34, was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Odessa Police Department arrested Veliz on Monday evening.
The Odessa Police Department needs help finding an older man with dementia. Rodolfo Serrano, 60, was last seen this morning around 8 a.m. at Medical Center Hospital wearing a blue hat with a brown shirt and plaid pants.
The Odessa Police Department needs help finding an older man with dementia. Rodolfo Serrano, 60, was last seen this morning around 8 a.m. at Medical Center Hospital wearing a blue hat with a brown shirt and plaid pants.
Andrews Police are still on the look out for six teens accused of pulling out a gun a group of girls.
Andrews Police are still on the look out for six teens accused of pulling out a gun a group of girls.
A Midland doctor has been indicted on a second sexual assault charge. Moshin Syed, who was a doctor at Medical Spa of Midland, was indicted on the second charge in mid-June.
A Midland doctor has been indicted on a second sexual assault charge. Moshin Syed, who was a doctor at Medical Spa of Midland, was indicted on the second charge in mid-June.