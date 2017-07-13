Andrews PD searching for 6 teens - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Andrews PD searching for 6 teens

Andrews Police Department patrol car (Source: KWES) Andrews Police Department patrol car (Source: KWES)

Andrews Police are still on the look out for six teens accused of pulling out a gun a group of girls.

According to Chief Ronny McCarver the incident happened Monday, at the Andrews High School football stadium.

Officers said six boys between 12 to 16 years of age were making derogatory statements towards three girls. When they arrived they spoke to the alleged victim who said a short heavy set white boy, with brown hair and wearing a black shirt pulled out a black handgun and said he would shoot her. Police said that's when the girl stated she was calling the police. 

Andrews PD said all six teens ran south bound on the east side of the stadium, believed to have entered a white sports car and left the stadium parking lot to the south. 

Officers with the Andrews Police Department and Deputies with the Andrews County Sheriff’s Office canvased the area, but were unable to locate a vehicle or suspects matching the descriptions provided.

As of this morning the investigation is ongoing.

  • The Latest: Human remains found in search for 4 missing men

    A Pennsylvania prosecutor plans to announce at midnight Wednesday a major development in the investigation of four missing men.
  • Disturbance call in Odessa leads to arrest of Midland Co. fugitive

    A Midland County fugitive is behind bars after a disturbance call in Odessa lead to his arrest. David Veliz, 34, was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Odessa Police Department arrested Veliz on Monday evening.

    Missing Odessa man found safe

    The Odessa Police Department needs help finding an older man with dementia. Rodolfo Serrano, 60, was last seen this morning around 8 a.m. at Medical Center Hospital wearing a blue hat with a brown shirt and plaid pants.

