Workshop set up to discuss methamphetamine issue locally

A Midland doctor has been indicted on a second sexual assault charge. Moshin Syed, who was a doctor at Medical Spa of Midland, was indicted on the second charge in mid-June.
A Midland doctor has been indicted on a second sexual assault charge. Moshin Syed, who was a doctor at Medical Spa of Midland, was indicted on the second charge in mid-June.
To start a dialogue on the methamphetamine issue here locally, some groups planned an epi workshop. It’s a seminar that will cover the issue many wanted to talk about.
To start a dialogue on the methamphetamine issue here locally, some groups planned an epi workshop. It’s a seminar that will cover the issue many wanted to talk about.
Odessa police is looking for a hit and run suspect. Authorities were called out to 917 North Grandview Ave. back on June 27 in reference to the incident.
Odessa police is looking for a hit and run suspect. Authorities were called out to 917 North Grandview Ave. back on June 27 in reference to the incident.
UPDATE: Rio Grande Electric Cooperative, Inc., tells us that power has been restored to the area.
UPDATE: Rio Grande Electric Cooperative, Inc., tells us that power has been restored to the area.
The City of Midland is looking at ways to expand as the population grows. Midland City Council is working with a company in a retail study to look at spending habits in the tall city.
The City of Midland is looking at ways to expand as the population grows. Midland City Council is working with a company in a retail study to look at spending habits in the tall city.