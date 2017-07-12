Midland using retail study to expand future businesses

UPDATE: Rio Grande Electric Cooperative, Inc., tells us that power has been restored to the area.
The City of Midland is looking at ways to expand as the population grows. Midland City Council is working with a company in a retail study to look at spending habits in the tall city.
Flights out of Midland are usually carefree, but people have been dealing with overcrowding during peak flying times. The crowding creates hassles for passengers and airport security, but soon there will be an expansion to that area for easier flying.
Meet 13-year-old PJ Day. She swims at COM Aquatics in Midland and just competed at the 2017 Speedo Sectionals in both the 100 and 200-meter breaststroke.
Federal safety regulators are investigating the death of a 14-year-old Lubbock, TX girl whose family says she was electrocuted in a bathtub at her father's home in Lovington, NM. The family says her death involved a cell phone that had been plugged in to power.
