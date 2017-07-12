Power outage reported in Presidio, Brewster Co. - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Power outage reported in Presidio, Brewster Co.

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
A power outage is being reported in the Marfa and Alpine area.

According to Rio Grande Electric Cooperative, Inc, crews are on the way to restore power.

There is currently no estimated time of restoration.

We will keep you up-to-date with the latest.

