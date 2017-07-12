City of Midland asking residents to help control mosquito population

Flights out of Midland are usually carefree, but people have been dealing with overcrowding during peak flying times. The crowding creates hassles for passengers and airport security, but soon there will be an expansion to that area for easier flying.
Meet 13-year-old PJ Day. She swims at COM Aquatics in Midland and just competed at the 2017 Speedo Sectionals in both the 100 and 200-meter breaststroke.
Federal safety regulators are investigating the death of a 14-year-old Lubbock, TX girl whose family says she was electrocuted in a bathtub at her father's home in Lovington, NM. The family says her death involved a cell phone that had been plugged in to power.
A Midland doctor has been indicted on a second sexual assault charge. Moshin Syed, who was a doctor at Medical Spa of Midland, was indicted on the second charge in mid-June.
A wildfire sparked by lightning burned around five acres north of Ft. Davis on Wednesday afternoon. The Castle Mountain Fire started just after 1:15 p.m.
