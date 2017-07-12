City of Midland asking residents to help control mosquito population

The City of Midland is asking all residents to help with controlling the mosquito population in the area.

Some tips include:

Eliminate any standing water that collects on your property including rain gutters, old tires, buckets, plastic covers, toys, or any other container where mosquitoes can breed.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs. If not in use, keep them empty and covered.

Change the water in bird baths, fountains, wading pools, rain barrels, and potted plant trays at least once a week to destroy potential mosquito habitats

Repair or replace all screens in your home that have tears or holes.

Remind or help neighbors to eliminate mosquito-breeding sites on their properties.

Report grass and weeds that have grown taller than 18 inches by calling Code Compliance at (432) 685-7410 or using the “Report a Concern” module at www.midlandtexas.gov.

We're told the City of Midland Parks and Recreation Department is working to treat public area for mosquitos.

