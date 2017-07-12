City of Midland asking residents to help control mosquito popula - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

City of Midland asking residents to help control mosquito population

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The City of Midland is asking all residents to help with controlling the mosquito population in the area.

Some tips include:

  • Eliminate any standing water that collects on your property including rain gutters, old tires, buckets, plastic covers, toys, or any other container where mosquitoes can breed.
  • Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs. If not in use, keep them empty and covered.
  • Change the water in bird baths, fountains, wading pools, rain barrels, and potted plant trays at least once a week to destroy potential mosquito habitats
  • Repair or replace all screens in your home that have tears or holes.
  • Remind or help neighbors to eliminate mosquito-breeding sites on their properties.
  • Report grass and weeds that have grown taller than 18 inches by calling Code Compliance at (432) 685-7410 or using the “Report a Concern” module at www.midlandtexas.gov.

We're told the City of Midland Parks and Recreation Department is working to treat public area for mosquitos.

