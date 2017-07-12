Midland doctor indicted on second sexual assault charge

A Midland doctor has been indicted on a second sexual assault charge.

Moshin Syed, who was a doctor at Medical Spa of Midland, was indicted on the second charge in mid-June.

We've learned that has already bonded out of jail for the second charge.

Syed was also arrested and indicted last month on the first charge of sexual assault.

His file has been sealed to protect the identity of the victims.

We're told the trial for the second sexual assault charge will be held on Oct. 9, 2017.

The investigation is ongoing.

We'll keep you up-to-date on this story as we learn more.

