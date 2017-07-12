Midland doctor indicted on second sexual assault charge

UPDATE: We've learned that fire crews have the fire under control.
UPDATE: We've learned that fire crews have the fire under control.
A Midland doctor has been indicted on a second sexual assault charge. Moshin Syed, who was a doctor at Medical Spa of Midland, was indicted on the second charge in mid-June.
A Midland doctor has been indicted on a second sexual assault charge. Moshin Syed, who was a doctor at Medical Spa of Midland, was indicted on the second charge in mid-June.
The speed limit along a 12 mile stretch of Highway 385 is being reduced following approvals by the Odessa City Council and Texas Transportation Commission.
The speed limit along a 12 mile stretch of Highway 385 is being reduced following approvals by the Odessa City Council and Texas Transportation Commission.
Odessa police is looking for a hit and run suspect.
Odessa police is looking for a hit and run suspect.
A recently released crash report from the Texas Department of Transportation shows the driver, Kelly Brooks, had been drinking and that may have been a contributing factor to the crash.
A recently released crash report from the TTexas Department of Transportation shows the driver, Kelly Brooks, had been drinking and that may have been a contributing factor to the crash.