Wildfire north of Ft. Davis under control

UPDATE: We've learned that fire crews have the fire under control.

Fire crews are on the scene of a fire located north of Fort Davis.

Details are limited at this time but we're told the fire, which is being called the Castle Mountain Fire, was started by lightning just after 1:15 p.m. this afternoon.

The Fort David Volunteer Fire Department, along with other authorities, are on the scene.

No word if anything is being threatened at this time.

