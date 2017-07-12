Midland 13-year-old swimmer showing promise

Meet 13-year-old PJ Day. She swims at COM Aquatics in Midland and just competed at the 2017 Speedo Sectionals in both the 100 and 200-meter breaststroke.

"Most don’t make it to that level until they're in high school and not only did she qualify she finaled at the meet. There were a few other 13-year-old's at the meet but she was the fastest one there," said Coach Anzano.

Four hours a day, five days a week you can find PJ in the pool, striving to reach her goals.

"Right now I’d probably wanna swim for Texas, TCU, A&M something like that," said Day.

Her coach says so far, she has what it takes

"She has all the key ingredients which I’ve seen in some other athletes. Other athletes that I’ve seen come through here like Natalie Hines, Lindsay Helfreich. They just love the sport and to me, that’s a huge determining factor in long-term success, so it’s gonna be a really exciting the next four or five years," said Anzano.

Day explained her next goal. "Probably junior nationals, I’m going for that," said PJ.

Junior nationals aren’t until December, but in a few weeks PJ will try to qualify for a state meet.

