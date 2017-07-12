New speed limit to be enforced along portion of Highway 385 in Ector Co.

The speed limit along a 12 mile stretch of Highway 385 is being reduced following approvals by the Odessa City Council and Texas Transportation Commission.

We're told the first change will involve extending the 55 miles per hour speed limit about three-fourths of a mile south of the Ector County Detention Center.

The second change will drop the speed limit to 70 miles per hour to the Crane County line.

We're told increased commercial and residential development has created many access points along this segment of Highway 385, and a lower speed limit will make it safer for traffic to enter the road.

“This is being done in the interest of safety for the traveling public,” Odessa District Engineer John Speed said. “We recognize that some will not appreciate this decision, but we feel it is the best course of action in terms of safety. We encourage motorists to follow all traffic laws and exercise patience when using this corridor.”

The new speed limit signs are scheduled to be installed on Friday.

We're told once the signs are installed, law enforcement will be enforcing the new speed limit.

