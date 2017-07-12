Odessa police looking for hit and run suspect

Odessa police is looking for a hit and run suspect.
Odessa police is looking for a hit and run suspect.
A recently released crash report from the Texas Department of Transportation shows the driver, Kelly Brooks, had been drinking and that may have been a contributing factor to the crash.
A recently released crash report from the TTexas Department of Transportation shows the driver, Kelly Brooks, had been drinking and that may have been a contributing factor to the crash.
The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a missing woman.
The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a missing woman.
The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list. The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.
The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list. The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.
Questions and concerns about the upcoming special session were brought up at Tuesday's town hall meeting.
Questions and concerns about the upcoming special session were brought up at Tuesday's town hall meeting.