Odessa police looking for hit and run suspect

Odessa police is looking for a hit and run suspect.

Authorities were called out to 917 North Grandview back on June 27 in reference to the incident.

The investigation has revealed the driver of a 2013 Chevrolet Spark left the scene without meeting necessary legal requirements.

Police are now looking for the man pictured below.

Anyone with information is asked to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333 -TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.