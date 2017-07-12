TxDOT: Mother had been drinking before crash that killed 5, including daughters

A recently released crash report from the Texas Department of Transportation shows the driver, Kelly Brooks, had been drinking and that may have been a contributing factor to the crash.

The report goes on to say a blood sample was taken from Brooks, the exact levels won't be back until the toxicology report is finalized.

Brooks was driving the wrong way on Highway 191 when she struck a vehicle head on. Five people died in the accident, including Brooks's two daughters, Kadyn Ann Pitts, 6, and 6 week-old Bailey Gonzales.

Best friends, Augustin Esquivel and Hong Taing, also died in the accident.

