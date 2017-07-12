ECSO looking for missing woman

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a missing woman.

Cindy Thomas, 44, was reported missing on July 5. She was last seen walking away from her car at University and Mockingbird.

She is described as a 5’ 7” tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to poster shared on social media, she also has two small tattoos on her ankles, one is a heart and the other, a butterfly.

If you have any information regarding Thomas’ whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Ector County Sheriff’s Office at (432) 335-3050.

