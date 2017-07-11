Questions, concerns about special session aired out during town hall meeting

Questions and concerns about the upcoming special session were brought up at Tuesday's town hall meeting. The community wanted to get a better understanding of the game plan for state lawmakers when they are ironing out the 20-item agenda in Austin next week.

“The important takeaway for me is that we have a bunch of engaged West Texans who want to have an impact on state government,” said Representative Brooks Landgraf.

Landgraf talked to his constituents about the session. Everyone from former teachers, healthcare workers and everyday residents wanted to join in on the discussion.

“There are issues. We don’t want just yes people. We don’t all see things eye to eye. There are some real inherent issues with what Governor Abbot has called for this special session,” said Wayne Byrd, a former teacher and Odessa resident.

Of the 20 items on the agenda, many at Odessa College were worried about teachers and where they fall in the minds of state congress...

“We had something going good for teachers, retired teachers, students in Texas, money being put in outside of the general budget. It was above and beyond but because there are those people who are so determined to have vouchers in the state of Texas they defeated that,” said Byrd.

Looking at the decisions state lawmakers have facing them makes hearing from the people affected the top priority.

“Let’s get something done for education, educators, and the children of Texas,” said Byrd.

The session is expected to last 30 days.

