Ward Co. authorities identify remains found almost 2 years ago

The Ward County Sheriff's Office has made a positive identification on remains that were found almost two years ago.

We're told the remains have been identified as Juan Jose Martinez, who would be 42-years-old.

According to a release, the human remains were found by a rancher who was repairing a fence along FM 1776 back on Aug. 20, 2015.

Authorities said because of decomposition, facial features weren't present and the remains were sent to Lubbock Medical Center for autopsy.

The medical examiner reported that the cause of death was "blunt force trauma to the head."

We're told that fingerprints were obtained but a match was not found in their databases.

Authorities stated that Martinez was last seen on Aug. 11, 2015 in Midland County.

According to the release, identification was made possible by an Argentinian organization that traveled to Honduras, located maternal relatives of Martinez and obtained DNA which was sent back to the United States for testing.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information on this case, contact the Midland County Sheriff's Office, Ward County Sheriff's Office or Texas Rangers.

