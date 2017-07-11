Former Dallas Cowboy DeMarcus Ware to speak at fundraiser in Midland next month

The Centers for Children and Families is celebrating their 60th year in the Permian Basin by bringing Super Bowl Champion and former Dallas Cowboy DeMarcus Ware to the Tall City.

The event will take place on Thursday, August 10, 2017, at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion.

We're told Ware will be speaking with guests about his illustrious NFL career as well as his personal experience adopting a daughter and being a champion off the football field for numerous children's causes.

The event will feature live and silent auctions, rattle, wine cork pull, gift card pull, music from local band Current Nine and food by Mac's BBQ.

Funds raised at the event will directly benefit Centers’ programs that provide counseling, education, and support services to thousands in the Permian Basin and beyond. “The demand for Centers’ services continues to grow, so it’s now more important than ever that we are able to address the needs of the community through fundraising with this event,” said Centers’ Clinical Director Kristi Edwards.



For sponsorship opportunities and table sales, please contact Development Director Taylor Shorb at 432-570-1084 ext. 224 or tshorb@centerstx.org.

We're told no public tickets will be sold for this event. You must purchase a sponsorship or table to attend the event.

