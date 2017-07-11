Street seal coat project to begin Wednesday in Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Street seal coat project to begin Wednesday in Odessa

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

We have a traffic alert for Odessa drivers.

The City of Odessa will be beginning their annual street seal coat project starting on Wednesday, July 12.

Streets to be seal coated include:

  • Tanglewood Lane from 42nd Street to Esmond Drive
  • Seventh Street from Royalty Avenue to Grandview Avenue
  • Murphy Street from Meadow Avenue to Interstate 20
  • Murphy Street south of Interstate 20 to the City limit
  • OIDC Drive south of Interstate 20 to the City limit
  • Golder Avenue from Seventh Street to Second Street
  • Harless Avenue from Second Street to 16th Street

Click here to view a map of all the streets affected by the seal coat project.

