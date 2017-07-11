Street seal coat project to begin Wednesday in Odessa

We have a traffic alert for Odessa drivers.

The City of Odessa will be beginning their annual street seal coat project starting on Wednesday, July 12.

Streets to be seal coated include:

Tanglewood Lane from 42nd Street to Esmond Drive

Seventh Street from Royalty Avenue to Grandview Avenue

Murphy Street from Meadow Avenue to Interstate 20

Murphy Street south of Interstate 20 to the City limit

OIDC Drive south of Interstate 20 to the City limit

Golder Avenue from Seventh Street to Second Street

Harless Avenue from Second Street to 16th Street

Click here to view a map of all the streets affected by the seal coat project.

