Odessa professional boxer remains undefeated

After a fifth straight knockout on June 30 in Dallas, Joey Alday is back at Odessa Boxing Center. This boxer wants to be the world champion, although he didn't always dream of fighting.

"At first I really didn't wanna do it. I was kinda scared to get punched in the face," said Joey.

Wishing to follow in his father's footsteps, led him to the ring, where his dad has been his trainer.

"I remember my dad as a little kid used to always tell me, 'hey push yourself and if you pass out you're gonna wake up' so I've always had that mentality of pushing myself to the limit," said Alday.

Now for Alday, it's all boxing, all the time.

Alday is signed with Top Rank, a Las Vegas-based company that has promoted some of the sports greatest including Manny Pacquiao.

Alday might be a champion in the making, but so is Midland's Michael Dutchover, another West Texas professional.

"I feel like we're making like a doorway for kids. Young kids and pretty much everybody that don't think that they can do it in a small town and even not just in boxing in any other sport" said Alday.

Alday might be all smiles outside the ring, but in it, he's different and he doesn't have to look far to find a way to flip the switch.

"I have a little boy who's three years old when I get into the ring. I just feel like that person across from me is trying to take food from me and my little boy. It gets me to another level that I need to get on, mentally focus during my fight," said Alday.

Alday says his son loves watching him in the gym. It might not be too long until he joins the family business.

