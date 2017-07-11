Reeves Co. puts the Reeves Co. Detention Center for sale

The Ward County Sheriff's Office has made a positive identification on remains that were found almost two years ago. We're told the remains have been identified as Juan Jose Martinez, who would be 42-years-old.
Tweets of e-mails issued Tuesday by Donald Trump Jr. regarding him meeting with the Russian government have Congress investigating. We're told Congressman Mike Conaway has no comment at this point as it is part of an ongoing investigation.
The Texas Association of School Boards is taking action after employee information became visible on the internet.
We have a traffic alert for Odessa drivers. The City of Odessa will be beginning their annual street seal coat project starting on Wednesday, July 12.
Miguel Ruiz has been additionally charged with two counts of injury to the elderly due to two people being inside the residence at the time of the crash who suffered minor injuries.
