Get a dozen original glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts for 80 cents on Friday

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday. 

The offer is good when you buy a dozen at regular price and there is no coupon needed. 

The company will be celebrating the doughnut's 80th birthday, and if you ask us it's looking good as ever. 

