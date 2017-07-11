Get a dozen original glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts for 80 cents on Friday

Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.

The offer is good when you buy a dozen at regular price and there is no coupon needed.

Float in on Friday the 14th and get your 2nd #OriginalGlazed dozen for only 80 cents. ???? (US/CAN) https://t.co/1DsQjogBM9 pic.twitter.com/2irClWRCql — krispykreme (@krispykreme) July 5, 2017

The company will be celebrating the doughnut's 80th birthday, and if you ask us it's looking good as ever.

