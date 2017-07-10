Missing Midland man found safe

UPDATE: The Midland Police Department is reporting that George Clark was found safe and sound.

-----------------------

The Midland Police Department needs your help locating a missing person.

Authorities are searching for George Clark, 70.

We're told Clark was last seen around 8:45 a.m. Monday morning in the 4600 block of Humble Ave.

Clark has gray hair, blue eyes, and a gray beard and often walks to the local gas stations or grocery stores near his home.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Midland Police at (432) 685-7108.

