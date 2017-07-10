Missing Midland man found safe

International leaders are set to convene for a second day of talks on global trade, climate change and international terrorism at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg that has been overshadowed by violent riots...
UPDATE: The Midland Police Department is reporting that George Clark was found safe and sound.
New Midland ISD Superintendent Orlando Riddick mapped out his goals for the district on his first official day in the position.
Midland Chick-Fil-A fans rejoice! The New Chick-Fil-A location in Midland will be opening next month! According to Chick-Fil-A's website, the new location located at 5120 Andrews Highway, will have their grand opening on Aug. 3, 2017.
We have more on the man recovering in the hospital after he was shot by Midland County deputies early Sunday morning. It happened on Interstate 20, just east of Midland.
