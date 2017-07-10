Academic improvement on mind of new Midland ISD superintendent on his first official day

Day one of the next three years.

“I want to wash away perception. I want to wash away those ideas that the district can’t. I want to embed what are the spirit of the things we are going to go after and do. That’s the spirit of Midland,” said Orlando Riddick, Midland ISD Superintendent.

Riddick, with a track record of improving school districts, said improving the district academically is first on his to-do-list.

“We’re going to set great mindset, culture and collaboration of listening and caring and ensuring that our students take off to a level of success that makes our community proud,” said Riddick.

To do that Riddick added it’s going to take everybody from teachers coming into the upcoming school year well-rested and ready, to parents being more involved whether it's walking their kid to school or eating lunch with them.

“Everybody plays a role,” said Riddick.

The long-time educator understands the position he’s in.

“There is a lot of pressure when you talk about the lives of individuals very little and very big that want to get to a destination point for an opportunity that evokes their gift, that in itself is pressure,” said Riddick.

Whether it’s making sure another school isn’t forced to close, or overseeing the improvement of STAAR tests across the district, Monday was the beginning of a new process.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.