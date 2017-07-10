New Chick-Fil-A location in Midland to open on Aug. 3

Midland Chick-Fil-A fans rejoice! The New Chick-Fil-A location in Midland will be opening next month!

According to Chick-Fil-A's website, the new location located at 5120 Andrews Highway, will have their grand opening on Aug. 3, 2017.

We're told the first 100 people, who comply with the official rules and show up on August 2, 2017, will receive a grand prize of one Chick-Fil-A meal per week for an entire year. You must have a valid ID to participate and you must live within an eligible zip code. Those zip codes are 79701, 79702, 79703, 79704, 79705, 79706, 79707, 79708, 79710, 79711, 79712, 79741, 79758, 79760, 79761, 79762, 79763, 79764, 79765, 79766, 79768, 79769, 79782, 79783.

You can view the contest rules by clicking here and click here for additional information about the contest for the location.

We're told the location is also accepting applications for team members.

For more information, you can visit their website at http://cfawestmidlandjobs.com/.

