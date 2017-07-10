New details released following weekend officer-involved shooting in Midland Co.

We have more on the man recovering in the hospital after he was shot by Midland County deputies early Sunday morning.



It happened on Interstate 20, just east of Midland.



Julio Perez, 28, was seen jumping on the hood of a car and then climbed into a pickup and tried to drive off with it.



Sheriff Gary Painter tells us that deputies gave several commands to Perez. When he refused to listen, deputies fired through the windshield and hit Perez.



On Monday, Painter said that Perez must have been impaired because deputies tried to tazing him but it didn't work.



"He was obviously impaired tremendously. The first time they hit him with the taser, he ripped the darts out. That is unusual. Highly unusual. A taser will work on a normal person. He appeared he was high on some kind of narcotic. He was incoherent at times," said Painter.



The Texas Rangers are in charge of the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.



