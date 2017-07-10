World War II Veteran's home hit by car on weekend

It happened again, another car hit another home in Midland. This time, it injured two and one of those injured was a World War II veteran.

"I was asleep on my bed," said veteran Thomas Flournoy. "Laying cross-ways on my bed with my feet toward the place that was hit."

Flournoy, a 93-year-old World War II veteran, decided to take a nap Sunday afternoon.

But he was woken up, by what Midland Police said was a woman driving fast through his neighborhood. Police tell us she lost control and drove right into his home.

"I didn't realize my house had been struck by a car,' said Flournoy. "All I realized was there was brick and mortar and everything else scattered all over the bed and on top me. It was just a sudden awakening."

Tom's wife said she is happy that he made it out of the crash without any serious damage, but his feet suffered some serious bruising.

"I went to the hospital and they did X-ray it, said Flournoy. "But there wasn't any broken bones, no chipped bones or anything. But both heels hurt real bad when I try to stand up. I just can't stand up and walk."

His house was not the only one hit in the crash with his neighbor's garage suffering what looks to be minor damage.

When asked about these types of crashes can be prevented, Tom said that it really boils down to the driver's fundamentals.

"People are not honest, so consequently they don't obey the laws," said Flournoy. "If they would obey the speed limits and do what they were supposed to be doing, we wouldn't have this problem. How much does it take for people to be honest? That's gone out the window."

Tom said he's always thought about someone hitting his home, but even though it finally happened, he isn't the type to get worried about it.

"Well, I'm not the type to get scared," said Flournoy.

Flournoy is currently using his wife's wheelchair as they patiently await what the insurance company decides.

