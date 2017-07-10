Odessa police release new outstanding warrants list

The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list.

The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

Topping this week's list is Lorena Hamilton, 35, with 15 outstanding warrants.

Following behind her is Dustin Chandler, 28, with 14 outstanding warrants, Marla Martin, 42, with 10 outstanding warrants and Michael Martin, 30, also with 10 outstanding warrants.

Rounding out the list is Lizbeth Alvarado, 33, with six outstanding warrants.

If you have any information on where these fugitives are, contact Odessa Crimestoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.

