Odessa police release new outstanding warrants list

Midland Chick-Fil-A fans rejoice! The New Chick-Fil-A location in Midland will be opening next month! According to Chick-Fil-A's website, the new location located at 5120 Andrews Highway, will have their grand opening on Aug. 3, 2017.
Midland Chick-Fil-A fans rejoice! The New Chick-Fil-A location in Midland will be opening next month! According to Chick-Fil-A's website, the new location located at 5120 Andrews Highway, will have their grand opening on Aug. 3, 2017.
We have more on the man recovering in the hospital after he was shot by Midland County deputies early Sunday morning. It happened on Interstate 20, just east of Midland.
We have more on the man recovering in the hospital after he was shot by Midland County deputies early Sunday morning. It happened on Interstate 20, just east of Midland.
An unlikely find here in Midland, with a handful of state schools to choose from. Oscar Aguilar is a University of North Carolina Tar Heel fanatic.
An unlikely find here in Midland, with a handful of state schools to choose from. Oscar Aguilar is a University of North Carolina Tar Heel fanatic.
It happened again, another car hit another home in Midland. This time, it injured two and one of those injured was a World War II veteran.
It happened again, another car hit another home in Midland. This time, it injured two and one of those injured was a World War II veteran.
After the 4B sales tax failed this year, there's still talk about how the City of Midland will spend that money.
After the 4B sales tax failed this year, there's still talk about how the City of Midland will spend that money.