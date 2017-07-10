Odessa police searching for wanted fugitive - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa police searching for wanted fugitive

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Abel Abila (Source: Odessa Police Department/Facebook) Abel Abila (Source: Odessa Police Department/Facebook)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating a wanted fugitive.

Authorities are looking for Abel Abila, 32.

Abila is 6-foot tall and approximately 165 pounds.

We're told Abila currently has six outstanding warrants, including two felony warrants for evading arrest with a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

If you have any information, contact Odessa Police at (432) 335-3333 or Odessa Crimestoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly