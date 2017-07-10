Midland Crime Stoppers searching for wanted fugitive - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Crime Stoppers searching for wanted fugitive

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Michael Nastansky (Source: Midland Crime Stoppers/Facebook) Michael Nastansky (Source: Midland Crime Stoppers/Facebook)
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Midland Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a wanted fugitive.

Authorities are looking for Michael Nastansky, 27.

Nastansky is wanted for evading arrest in a motor vehicle-violation of bond.

A $500 cash reward is being offered to the first person who contacts Midland Crime Stoppers with information leading to Nastansky's arrest.

If you know where he is, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

