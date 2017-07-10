Midland Crime Stoppers searching for wanted fugitive

Midland Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a wanted fugitive.

Authorities are looking for Michael Nastansky, 27.

Nastansky is wanted for evading arrest in a motor vehicle-violation of bond.

A $500 cash reward is being offered to the first person who contacts Midland Crime Stoppers with information leading to Nastansky's arrest.

If you know where he is, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

