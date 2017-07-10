Meet Midland resident, UNC Superfan

An unlikely find here in Midland, with a handful of state schools to choose from. Oscar Aguilar is a University of North Carolina Tar Heel fanatic.

“It's just a way of life now,” said Aguilar.

He started to bleed the Carolina blue after the 1991 NCAA basketball tournament.

“At this point, it's an obsession it probably wasn't an obsession then,” Oscar explained.

An obsession might be an understatement.

“My oldest daughter is Carolina Blue and then my youngest daughter is Olivia Rameses and that's the Mascot's name. I don't know what I did to have my wife be able to agree to that," said Aguilar.

They had a Carolina themed wedding and when it was time to pick out baby names, Oscar quickly had a suggestion.

“He's like what about Carolina and I was like oh I like the way that sounds you know but how are we gonna say it in English?” his wife Elsa explained

By the time she realized the pronunciation, it was a done deal.

Elisa continued, “He's like but you already agreed to it so we're gonna keep the name.”

Carolina remembers the moment when it clicked.

“I remember dad just saying like yeah you were watching the game and then you saw your name on the jerseys and I put it all together like okay I'm named after this team,” said Carolina Blu.

When watching a close one, nothing is safe in the Aguilar household.

“It gets a little intense you know. I've probably bruised my hand hitting things but I haven't broken anything so it's probably not too bad," said Aguilar.

