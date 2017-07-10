Odessa woman killed, 3 others injured in Midland Co. crash

An Odessa woman is dead and three others were injured following a weekend crash in Midland County.

The accident happened Saturday night just before 10:30 p.m. on the State Highway 349 Reliever Route.

We're told a 2003 Ford SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 349. According to the report, the vehicle began to pass a vehicle when it was unsafe, overcorrected and rolled.

A passenger in the vehicle, Kathleen Wiseman, 67, of Odessa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers in the vehicle, Eric Chapman, 19, of Odessa, and Wyatt Hambrick, 18, of Midland, were taken to Midland Memorial hospital along with Tammy Tigner, 38, of Odessa, who was the driver of the vehicle.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

