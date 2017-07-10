TX man breaks 30-year fishing competition record with 1033 lb sh - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

TX man breaks 30-year fishing competition record with 1033 lb shark

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Texas City Jaycees/Facebook) (Source: Texas City Jaycees/Facebook)
A Texas City man has broken a 30-year fishing competition record with his 1033-pound hammerhead shark.

The shark pictured in a post from the Texas City Jaycees Facebook page appears to be twice in length to McClellen.

Tim McClellen took home first place in the 2017 Tackle Time Fishing Tournament on July 9.

