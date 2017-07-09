New bill allows first responders with PTSD eligible for workers comp

President Donald Trump is tweeting that "it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!" after his meeting with Vladimir Putin.
President Donald Trump is tweeting that "it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!" after his meeting with Vladimir Putin.
The man who died after leading deputies on a chase that began in Harris County and ended in a fiery crash in the Fortson-Columbus area of Muscogee County near I-185 and Smith Road has now been identified.
The man who died after leading deputies on a chase that began in Harris County and ended in a fiery crash in the Fortson-Columbus area of Muscogee County near I-185 and Smith Road has now been identified.
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.
International leaders are set to convene for a second day of talks on global trade, climate change and international terrorism at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg that has been overshadowed by violent riots...
International leaders are set to convene for a second day of talks on global trade, climate change and international terrorism at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg that has been overshadowed by violent riots between anti-globalization activists and police.
House Bill 1983 is a new legislation signed by Governor Greg Abbott that will allow first responders with PTSD eligible for workers comp.
House Bill 1983 is a new legislation signed by Governor Greg Abbott that will allow first responders with PTSD eligible for workers comp.