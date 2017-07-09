Driver crashes car into home in Midland, two people suffer minor - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Driver crashes car into home in Midland, two people suffer minor injuries

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

A woman crashed her car into a home on the 3300 block of Kansas in Midland.

Officials say the woman was driving too fast, clipped the curb, went across traffic and drove into the home.

There was one person in the home at the time. That person, along with the driver, suffered minor injuries.

The driver was arrested and charged with reckless driving.

