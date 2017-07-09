Midland man in hospital after shot by deputies

A Midland man is in the hospital after being shot by authorities.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office was called to a possible accident on East IH-20 regarding a man running into traffic on the interstate and service road.

Authorities said Julio Perez, 28, was seen by occupants of two vehicles jumping on a hood of a vehicle. He approached another vehicle, a one ton four door pickup and tried touching a woman passenger through the window. He entered the pickup through the passenger door, climbed over the seat to get to the driver's seat to try driving. The driver opened the door and fell out of the pickup to escape Perez.

A Midland County deputy arrived and gave verbal commands to Perez. Perez refused and tried leaving while driving the pickup. After refusing commands, the deputy fired through the windshield and hit Perez.

Perez got out of the pickup and walked west on the North service road to approach the deputy but still refusing commands. Officers tried tasing Perez but they didn't work and more rounds were fired. Other officers arrived on scene to physically take Perez to the ground. First aid was applied while Midland EMS arrived.

Perez was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital for surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

Sheriff Gary Painter has asked the Texas Rangers to assist the investigation due to the Midland County Deputy being involved in the shooting.

