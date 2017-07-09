Midland man in hospital after shot by deputies

International leaders are set to convene for a second day of talks on global trade, climate change and international terrorism at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg that has been overshadowed by violent riots...
International leaders are set to convene for a second day of talks on global trade, climate change and international terrorism at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg that has been overshadowed by violent riots between anti-globalization activists and police.
A Midland man is in the hospital after being shot by authorities.
A Midland man is in the hospital after being shot by authorities.
President Donald Trump will meet with a long list of world leaders Saturday as he wraps up his second trip abroad.
President Donald Trump will meet with a long list of world leaders Saturday as he wraps up his second trip abroad.
David and Enrique have been best friends for 26 years. But unlike most friends, they made a decision in high school that would change their lives forever.
David and Enrique have been best friends for 26 years. But unlike most friends, they made a decision in high school that would change their lives forever.
Two new modified ride-on toy car designs encourage children with mobility issues to play with their peers and engage in physical and social activities.
Two new modified ride-on toy car designs encourage children with mobility issues to play with their peers and engage in physical and social activities.