Community assists former Odessa High softball star's trip to Europe

As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child.

“This is home and everyone around here is great. They have helped us a lot,” said Deja Luna, Odessa High Softball Alumni.

The home Luna is talking about is her community that helped her raise funds to go to Europe to play for the USA.

“I couldn’t have done it without them,” said Luna.

Luna will be taking off for the Netherlands this Sunday. The former Broncho remembers where and how she felt when she got the first got the call about the opportunity.

“I was very hesitant. I was like it’s far but after a while I was just like you can do this, you’re going to go, it’s going to be great. It’s a once in a lifetime experience,” said Luna.

The game plan for when she touches down is simple.

“I’ve heard actually to try a lot of their food,” said Luna.

The 18-year-old has her sights set on doing her best.

“It’s an exciting nervous,” said Luna.

To calm any of those fears she just has to remember what her dad always tells her.

“Make them notice you,” said Luna.

That right Deja because everyone back home is rooting for you.

