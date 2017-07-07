Officials urging Ector County residents to use medication drop boxes

Former Odessa High Softball star Deja Luna, raised enough money to travel and play for the USA in a softball tournament in Europe with the help of the community.
Officials are urging residents to use medication boxes when the want to get rid of unused and expired prescription drugs.
First responders here and around the state turned on their blue and red lights for exactly one minute Friday morning. Governor Greg Abbott made the request.
Questions remain after XCOR lays off most of their employees at the Spaceport Business Park in Midland. The company says its all because of money troubles. Despite the setback, the mayor says he is optimistic about the future of the business park.
For most AAU teams, parents shell out thousands of dollars to get their aspiring athletes on the squad. But the West Texas Force run the court in a bit of a different way, thanks to one former Texas Tech player.
