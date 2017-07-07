Local first responders honor fallen police officers after request from governor

First responders here and around the state turned on their blue and red lights for exactly one minute Friday morning. Governor Greg Abbott made the request to mark the one-year since the attack to the Dallas police officers and to honor Miguel Moreno with the San Antonio Police Department, he was shot and killed last week.

"Every now and then a show of support like this goes a long way," said Chief Michael Gerke with the Odessa Police Department.

From 10 a.m. to 10:01, red and blue lights flashed to honor all police officers.

"You simply honor their lives as well as commemorate their deaths and we do so by continuing on in the job," said Chief Deputy over Field Operations, Seth Herman, with the Midland Police Department.

"It's really important to take a minute and not just reflect on their memories but also their family, the loved ones they left behind," said Sgt. Oscar Villareal with The Texas Department of Public Safety.

It's tragedies like these that make officers thankful to go home at night and hug their families a little tighter.

"We knew it when we signed up and you just have to prepare yourself daily to address those issues as they arise," said Herman.

"It's one of those things that you know it's there but you can't put that at the forefront of your mind, you have to go out and do your job and protect the ones that you love and care for," said Villareal.

Gov. Abbott said the community must stand behind officers in hopes of putting a stop to the attacks and restoring respect for them.

