Local first responders honor fallen police officers after request from governor

First responders here and around the state turned on their blue and red lights for exactly one minute Friday morning. Governor Greg Abbott made the request.
Questions remain after XCOR lays off most of their employees at the Spaceport Business Park in Midland. The company says its all because of money troubles. Despite the setback, the mayor says he is optimistic about the future of the business park.
For most AAU teams, parents shell out thousands of dollars to get their aspiring athletes on the squad. But the West Texas Force run the court in a bit of a different way, thanks to one former Texas Tech player.
An Ohio man is being extradited back to Texas after being arrested in Tennessee. Brian Akers, 20, was arrested after running away with 15-year-old Stormie Clemmer in late June. We have confirmed Akers is currently en route to Brewster County and is in custody of Brewster Co. deputies. Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.
One person is dead after a driver ran into a Midland home.
