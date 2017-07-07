Man accused of kidnapping West TX teen extradited to Brewster Co.

An Ohio man is being extradited back to Texas after being arrested in Tennessee.

Brian Akers, 20, was arrested after running away with 15-year-old Stormie Clemmer in late June.

We have confirmed Akers is currently en route to Brewster County and is in custody of Brewster Co. deputies.

Akers is facing kidnapping charges.

Related: Missing Brewster Co. teen found in Tenn.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.