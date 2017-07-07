Midland woman appears on Today Show, returns home a sensation

If you've been on social media this past week, you've probably spotted Midlander Jackie Lee. She's found fame in the Permian Basin after making an appearance on the Today Show.
If you've been on social media this past week, you've probably spotted Midlander Jackie Lee. She's found fame in the Permian Basin after making an appearance on the Today Show.
Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.
Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe.
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe.
On a day that would have been her seventh birthday, family and friends remembered Kadyn Ann Pitts, one of the children killed in the fatal wreck on Highway 191 this past weekend.
On a day that would have been her seventh birthday, family and friends remembered Kadyn Ann Pitts, one of the children killed in the fatal wreck on Highway 191 this past weekend.
Health inspectors in Odessa had an active week for the week of June 12 through June 16. They have several top performers, while one restaurant made our low performer list.
Health inspectors in Odessa had an active week for the week of June 12 through June 16. They have several top performers, while one restaurant made our low performer list.