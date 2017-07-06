Restaurant Report: Odessa bakery makes low performer list

Health inspectors in Odessa had an active week for the week of June 12 through June 16. They have several top performers, while one restaurant made our low performer list. Meanwhile, the city of Midland had no reports available for the week.



L’Oven Expressions Bakery at 2115 E. 42nd St. in Odessa was cited for the following:



- Some employees didn’t have food handler certification

- Cakes & cookies uncovered in cooler

- Guards on mixers dirty

- Mixer casings were dirty

- Dirty dishes piled up

- Undated raw cookie dough containers

- Unlabeled baked goods in zip-lock bags

- Unlabeled bulk powdered sugar

- Air vents need cleaning



This resulted in 16 points being deducted by the health inspector.



There were several restaurants with perfect scores for the week. Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:



- McAlister’s #1360 (2744 N. County Rd.)

- 7-Eleven #125 (4525 E. University Blvd.)

- Church’s Chicken #455 (3800 Andrews Hwy.)

- Sam’s BBQ (1306 E. 7th St.)

- Wanda’s Health Food Shoppe (4555 E. University Blvd. B-5)

- Schlotzsky’s (5003 JBS Pkwy.)

- Ella’s Tropical Treats (3600 Andrews Hwy.)

- CowTown (10201 W. 64th St.)



