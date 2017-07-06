Movie in the works about Midland raised Olympic champion

The life of an Olympic champion and former Midland bulldog, Doug Russell, is being brought to the big screen.

It's early in production but a few roles have been assigned already, including long time MHS athletic trainer - James "Doc" Dodson.

He explained, "We'll I'm really excited anything that will put Douglas on the top shelf. He's already there the top shelf but a movie would tie it all together."

Russell was raised in Midland, Texas, and beat Mark Spitz in the 100M butterfly at the 1968 Olympics.

Doc will be a prominent role in the film as he has been in Russell's life.

The filmmaker plans to keep this movie as Midland made as possible.

He'll be in town later in the month for more casting.

Click here to learn more about the screenplay for the movie.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.