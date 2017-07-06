Apache Corp. announces exit from Canada, will focus on other assets including Permian Basin

With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe.
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe.
Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.
Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.
Home sales are on the rise in Midland and so far this year, there's been record numbers. Even homes over a million dollars are getting sold. It's something that's leaving the real estate market puzzled because oil isn't exactly booming.
Home sales are on the rise in Midland and so far this year, there's been record numbers. Even homes over a million dollars are getting sold. It's something that's leaving the real estate market puzzled because oil isn't exactly booming.
It's a hot topic, water in Midland and Odessa. Some people don't trust drinking from the tap but the cities recently released their water quality reports and the water is safe to drink.
It's a hot topic, water in Midland and Odessa. Some people don't trust drinking from the tap but the cities recently released their water quality reports and the water is safe to drink.
Around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night, Midland Police Officers responded to the 4500 block of LaSalle Cir. for a traffic accident.
Around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night, Midland Police Officers responded to the 4500 block of LaSalle Cir. for a traffic accident.