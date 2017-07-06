Odessa couple arrested, accused of threatening others

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe.
Odessa police arrested an Odessa couple after being accused of threatening a pair of brothers once during an attempted robbery and then again for calling the police. Francisco Rosales Junior and Adriana Romo were arrested Monday.
XCOR Aerospace says they are not shutting down in Midland. Michael Blum, acting CEO for XCOR, was in Midland on Thursday and met with Midland Mayor Jerry Morales, the Midland City Council and former employees.
State Representative Brooks Landgraf will be hosting a town hall meeting next week in Odessa. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at Odessa College in the Zant Community Room in the Saulsbury Campus Center.
