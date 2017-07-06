Odessa couple arrested, accused of threatening others

Odessa police arrested an Odessa couple after being accused of threatening a pair of brothers once during an attempted robbery and then again for calling the police.



Francisco Rosales Junior and Adriana Romo were arrested Monday.



Police say Francisco held two brothers at gunpoint in their home after kicking in their door but ran when one of them was able to call for help.



While police were searching for him, they say Adriana called those brothers and threatened to kill them for getting the police involved.



While looking for Rosales, police searched his house and found two toddlers alone in deplorable conditions.



Officers found Rosales hiding in a neighborhood alley.



Child protective services took custody of the children.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.