State Rep. Brooks Landgraf to host town hall meeting next week in Odessa

State Representative Brooks Landgraf will be hosting a town hall meeting next week in Odessa.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at Odessa College in the Zant Community Room in the Saulsbury Campus Center.

The town hall will serve as an opportunity for West Texans to share their views with their state representative about the upcoming special session of the Texas Legislature.

The meeting will be held from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

