Man arrested, accused of assaulting, threatening ex-girlfriend with knife

One man is behind bars on several charges following an incident on Tuesday afternoon.

Gilbert Guerrero, 27, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence) and criminal mischief.

Officers were called out to 920 West University Blvd. in reference to a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a 32-year-old woman and her ex-boyfriend, identified as Guerrero.

An investigation revealed that after they both got into an argument, Guerrero pushed his ex-girlfriend to the ground before getting on top of her and straddling her.

According to the report, Guerrero then place a large knife on her heck, placing her in fear of death.

Police said Guerrero then got off of her before pushing her and throwing water on her.

That's when Guerrero then jumped on the hood of his ex-girlfriend's vehicle and punched the windshield until it caved in.

Guerrero was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

