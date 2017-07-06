Man arrested, accused of assaulting his mother

One man is behind bars again following an incident in Odessa on Tuesday evening.

Thomas Lara, 28, is charged with assault causing bodily injury (family violence) with a prior conviction.

We're told officers were called out to the 500 block of East 86th St. in reference to a check welfare.

When police arrived, they spoke with a 57-year-old woman and her son, who was identified as Lara.

According to the report, Lara was found to be combative and highly intoxicated.

An investigation revealed that Lara has pushed his mother, causing her to fall down.

Officers saw cuts and bruises on the mother's face and neck area.

Further investigation showed that Lara also had a prior conviction for assault family violence.

Lara was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

