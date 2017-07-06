Copy-Texas News Minute

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A vaccine developed in Madison has been shown to protect prairie dogs from plague, a bacterial disease that killed millions of Europeans during the Middle Ages and has sickened three people in New Mexico this year. The Wisconsin State Journal says researchers reported that prairie dogs that ingested vaccine baits were twice as likely to survive outbreaks of plague as prairie dogs that didn't get the vaccine.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The attorney general for Texas disclosed Wednesday that a Washington-based conservative group is helping pay his legal defense on criminal securities fraud charges, the first such national organization to offer financial support. Republican Ken Paxton, who has pleaded not guilty, awaits trial on felony charges of misleading investors. Financial disclosures show he has received nearly $550,000 the past two years for legal expenses, including $10,000 from The Annual Fund Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Video cameras will be mounted inside Texas' highest criminal court this year after legislation passed in May ended the court's no-camera policy. The Austin American-Statesman reports that the cameras mounted in the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals in Austin will allow oral arguments to be archived for later viewing and possibly watched live _ the details are still being worked out.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The Texas-based developer of the disputed Dakota Access oil pipeline says it no longer has private security personnel in North Dakota. That includes a firm that state regulators say operated illegally without a license. North Dakota regulators last week asked a judge to block North Carolina-based TigerSwan's armed workers from continuing to monitor the pipeline system.

