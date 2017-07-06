Grand Prairie woman killed in Wednesday night accident in Midland

UPDATE: The victim was identified as Grand Prairie woman, Belinda Hogan, 56.

We're told Midland resident, Miguel Ruiz, 25, was traveling southbound on Mark Lane in a Ford Mustang when he failed to stay in a single lane and struck a tree.

He then hit Hogan then a residence on LaSalle Circle.

Ruiz was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening-injuries and was arrested for intoxication manslaughter.

Hogan was pronounced dead on scene.

-----------

