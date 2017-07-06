Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.
Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe.
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe.
It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.
It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.
The Pentagon's missile defenses are getting stressed like never before by North Korea's newly demonstrated missile muscle.
The Pentagon's missile defenses are getting stressed like never before by North Korea's newly demonstrated missile muscle.
Two people were killed and three others injured in an accident east of Andrews, according to the Andrews County News.
Two people were killed and three others injured in an accident east of Andrews, according to the Andrews County News.