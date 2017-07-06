Granbury woman killed in Wednesday night accident in Midland

An Ohio man is being extradited back to Texas after being arrested in Tennessee. Brian Akers, 20, was arrested after running away with 15-year-old Stormie Clemmer in late June. We have confirmed Akers is currently en route to Brewster County and is in custody of Brewster Co. deputies. Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.
An Ohio man is being extradited back to Texas after being arrested in Tennessee. Brian Akers, 20, was arrested after running away with 15-year-old Stormie Clemmer in late June. We have confirmed Akers is currently en route to Brewster County and is in custody of Brewster Co. deputies. Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.
One person is dead after a driver ran into a Midland home.
One person is dead after a driver ran into a Midland home.
If you've been on social media this past week, you've probably spotted Midlander Jackie Lee. She's found fame in the Permian Basin after making an appearance on the Today Show.
If you've been on social media this past week, you've probably spotted Midlander Jackie Lee. She's found fame in the Permian Basin after making an appearance on the Today Show.
Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.
Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe.
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe.